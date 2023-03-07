Russian media mogul wasn't allowed to enter Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Provocateur, Russian media mogul Aram Gabrelyanov wasn’t allowed to enter Armenia, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

Upon arrival in Yerevan, Gabrelyanov was asked to wait until he was told that he had problems with the passport.

As a result, it turned out that the founder and director general of the News Media publishing house is listed as 'undesirable'.

Gabrelyanov arrived in Yerevan to give a lecture as part of a training for journalists, which was organized by former Head of the Office of Armenia's second president Viktor Soghomonyan.

The media mogul harshly criticized the Armenian authorities and accused them of an anti-state stance.

It has earlier become known that Editor-in-Chief of the Russia Today media group and the RT TV channel Margarita Simonyan and First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin were also banned from entering the country by the Armenian government.