Armenian PM cancels planned meeting with Armenian community in Chisinău

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan canceled a planned meeting with the Armenian community in Chisinău, head of the Armenian community in Chisinău Venera Mushegh told the Hraparak newspaper, Trend reports.

The meeting was scheduled for June 2 at 10:00 (GMT +3).

Mushegh was not aware of the reason for the cancellation, but shared some details.

She noted that her name was initially included in the list of the meeting participants as a leader of the diaspora, but then was crossed out, with the explanation that she shouldn't attend the event.

Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders is scheduled to be held in Moldova on June 1 with participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the European Political Community in Chisinău.

On May 14, Brussels hosted the meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian prime minister and President of the European Council Charles Michel.