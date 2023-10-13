Armenia doesn't behave like partner within CIS - Belarus president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Armenia doesn't always act like a partner within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at the narrow meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Trend reports.

"The main goal of establishing the CIS was to prevent the severing of ties following the collapse of the Soviet Union. First, Georgia abandoned our union, Ukraine is de-facto not part of it, and there are big questions on Moldova," he noted.

Lukashenko emphasized that observers cannot remain indifferent to this process and added that the CIS could otherwise be "torn apart."

On October 13, a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council has been held in Bishkek.

Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of Armenia, declined to attend the CIS summit in Bishkek.

Pashinyan informed Sadyr Zhaparov, the president of Kyrgyzstan, over the phone that he would be unable to attend the ceremony.

Ararat Mirzoyan, the foreign minister of Armenia, had already declined to attend the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Bishkek.

The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Armenia is in attendance to represent the country.