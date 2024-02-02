Armenia anew helps Russia avoid EU sanctions - IMF economist (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Armenia is again helping Russia circumvent EU sanctions, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), former chief currency strategist at Goldman Sachs, and senior economist at the International Monetary Fund, Robin Brooks said, Trend reports.

"Never before in the long and illustrious history of Armenian customs has such a significant rise in EU goods shipments been successfully processed. Not to mention repackaging all this stuff and sending it off to Moscow, where it's actually going," the economist wrote on his page on X.

Meanwhile, in March 2023, three US departments—Commerce, Treasury, and Justice—issued a tripartite declaration on attempts to bypass sanctions against Russia.

According to the paper, one of the most prevalent strategies for avoiding limits is to use third-party middlemen or transshipment points. As a result, Armenia was discovered to be utilized to unlawfully shift goods to Russia or Belarus, circumventing Western sanctions.

Last April, the US Department of Commerce slapped export restrictions on 28 firms from ten countries, including Armenia, that may have engaged in "actions contrary to US national security interests and foreign policy."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel