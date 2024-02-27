CSTO renders itself inactive and currently non-functional - Armenian Parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has rendered itself inactive and is currently non-functional, said speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan, Trend reports.

"We asked CSTO a question that remained unanswered: what is its zone of responsibility? As long as there is no answer to this question, the CSTO has rendered itself inactive and is currently non-functional," he said.

Simonyan added that in case of suspension of Armenia's membership in the organization, the country will ensure its security by any available means.

According to him, the alternative to this organization can be "any means of protecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

On February 23, Armenia suspended its involvement in the CSTO citing unresolved security issues. Russia refuted the accusations made by Armenian authorities, rejecting claims of the CSTO failing to fulfill its mandate and obligations to Armenia.

