Armenia’s ambassador-at-large resigns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Ambassador at Large of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Edmon Marukyan has resigned, Trend reports.

Marukyan wrote on his Facebook page that he resigned due to disagreements with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Recently, differences in our views on a number of fundamental foreign policy issues have made it impossible for me to continue to participate in the foreign policy front," he wrote.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Marukyan was working on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.