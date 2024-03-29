EU, NATO neglect Armenian citizens' real needs - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) fail to care about the real needs of Armenia's citizens, assigning the country the role of exclusively executing the will of the West, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministry made the remark, commenting on the report called “Deepening EU-Armenia Relations: More Europe in Armenia; More Armenia in Europe," prepared by the Friends of Armenia Network, a group led by former Danish Prime Minister and NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

“The European Union and NATO do not care about the real needs of Armenia and its citizens. This is clearly seen from the conclusion, which states that the country’s turn to the West is a 'low-cost' enterprise to reform Transcaucasia to its needs. In these constructions, Armenia is assigned the role of exclusively the executor of orders from Brussels and Washington," the ministry explained.

