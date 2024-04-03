Armenia overlooking anti-Russian undertones of Western activities - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Armenia persists in neglecting the anti-Russian nature of the activities with the participation of the West, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"It's unfortunate that Armenia consistently disregards the anti-Russian nature of such events, their clear opposition to the interests of most regional countries, and their inconsistency to attain peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Moreover, there's a lack of evidence demonstrating how those currently making promises to Armenia have previously fulfilled similar commitments. In fact, historical examples show the opposite—previous pledges have often led to economic collapse, state instability, and exacerbated social issues," she said.

As for the US and NATO plans in the region, Zakharova noted that Russia relies on facts.

On April 5, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

