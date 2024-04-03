Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Resident of Azerbaijan's Khankendi traveling to Armenia detained in Gorus

Armenia Materials 3 April 2024 16:52 (UTC +04:00)
Resident of Azerbaijan's Khankendi traveling to Armenia detained in Gorus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Sarkis Galstyan, who continued to live in Khankendi after the anti-terrorist measures of the Azerbaijani armed forces in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023, was detained in Gorus by Armenian National Security Service officers, Trend reports.

Armenian media attempted to clarify this information with the National Security Service, but were directed to submit a written request. Furthermore, Galstyan's relatives in Armenia have neither refuted nor verified the news of his incarceration.

Media representatives submitted a request to Armenia's National Security Service but have yet to receive a response.

