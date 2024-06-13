Pashinyan deems police actions outside parliament commensurate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the police actions outside the parliament building commensurate, Trend reports.

He also accused the opposition of attempting to attack the legislative body.

To recall, a day before, 101 citizens in Armenia sought medical assistance after yesterday's protest in front of the parliament building.

The Armenian Ministry of Health reports that 85 people have already been discharged from hospitals, while 16 more remain under observation. The condition of the operated patient with a hand injury is assessed as satisfactory.

To note, as of this morning, demonstrators have already gathered at Republic Square, next to Yerevan's Government House. Additional police barricades have been erected.

Furthermore, yesterday it became known that in Yerevan, the police used light and noise grenades against the protesters near the Parliament building. One of the protesters had his hand torn off.

Protests in Armenia have been taking place since mid-April. The movement is named "Tavush in the Name of Motherland", its participants, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan started marching to Yerevan. Galstanyan also announced that the opposition was launching impeachment proceedings against Pashinyan.

The prime minister himself called the church an agent of influence back in May and threatened to resolve the issue in the coming months.

