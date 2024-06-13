Armenian PM insults Belarusian President (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has insulted President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Trend reports.

He stated that he would never set foot in Belarus as long as President Lukashenko is in power, due to his statements in Azerbaijan.

'Neither I nor any other Armenian official will visit Belarus as long as Lukashenko is president there,' he said.

To note, at his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Lukashenko said: "I was thinking, I remembered our conversation before the war, before your war of liberation, when we had a philosophical discussion over lunch. Then we came to the conclusion that it is possible to win the war. It's important. It is very important to hold on to this victory."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel