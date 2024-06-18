Armenian PM, US Deputy Secretary of State moot peace process with Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed negotiations on a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

The media pointed out that Pashinyan and Verma also discussed the process of border delimitation between the two countries.

To note, previously, the US State Department released a message that Verma will travel to Armenia on June 17–19 to participate in the US-Armenia Local Government Forum on Democracy and meet with Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

"This visit reflects our intention to further strengthen bilateral ties with the Armenian people. Deputy Secretary Verma will lead a delegation of state and local officials representing California, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, and Pennsylvania. He will be accompanied by Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy Nina Hachigian, who leads the new subnational diplomacy team at the State Department, and Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Sarah Morgenthau," the message said.

The message added that the delegation will engage across the public and private sectors and with civil society organizations.

