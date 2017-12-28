EU acknowledges Georgia’s reforms, offers additional 140m GEL

28 December 2017 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union (EU) is offering 140 million GEL (about $54.37m/€48.1m) to Georgia in support of reforms, announces the Delegation of the EU to Georgia, Agenda reports.

The EU has transferred this non-reimbursable aid to Georgia in acknowledgement of commonly agreed reform progress in 2017 in several sectors:

Trade and business development

Vocational education and employment

Agriculture

Integration of internally displaced people (IDPs)

Payments were also made for Georgia's justice sector, public administration, public finance management and regional development policy.

Based on independent reports, the EU assessed progress in regards to Government commitments in each of the mentioned sectors and came to the following conclusions:

Support to EU-Georgia Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) and Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Employment and Vocational Education and Training (EVET) Agriculture and Rural Development (ENPARD II)

Support to conflict-affected/displaced population and its host communities in Georgia

Support to reforms in the Justice sector: The EU welcomes the following achievements: Public Administration Reform

Support to Public Finance Policy Reforms (PFPR) in Georgia

Support to Regional development policy implementation in Georgia

Budget support is an instrument for EU cooperation which involves direct financial transfers to the state budget of the partner country. Funds are transferred annually, and only when commonly agreed results are met. Government is required to maintain a satisfactory track record of implementing macroeconomic policies, public financial management, and budget transparency for all payments, and in addition specific targets are included in various policy areas, such as SME development, education, public financial management, etc.

If the EU considers performance on any of these points is insufficient, it withholds a part or the whole disbursement until credible reassurances or measures have been established.

This is a way of fostering partner countries' ownership of development policies and reforms, and addressing the source, not the symptoms, of underdevelopment.

Most budget support for Georgia is part of a wider support package to a specific sector and is combined with funding for accompanying projects, for example grants and technical help for cooperatives under the ENPARD Programme.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on Georgia's state debt
Economy news 13:47
Turkmenistan expecting investments from Georgian companies
Turkmenistan 10:56
Electricity tariffs to rise in Georgia
Georgia 10:07
SCPX project: construction complete at majority of facilities in Georgia
Oil&Gas 27 December 16:51
Paying Taxes 2018 report: Georgia praised for ease of compliance with tax law
Georgia 27 December 14:09
Almost 70% of Turkey’s population deems country’s joining EU impossible
Turkey 27 December 13:04
Georgia’s PM sums up results of 2017, sets tasks for 2018
Georgia 27 December 12:44
Georgia reveals volume of investments for South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion
Oil&Gas 26 December 17:47
Tbilisi Mayor says 132 families officially register real estate for symbol price
South Caucasus 26 December 17:06
Georgia’s Ambassador to Austria dies at the age of 57
South Caucasus 26 December 10:01
Heavy snowfall closes roads in mountainous Georgia
South Caucasus 25 December 15:05
Georgia’s central bank praised for “forward-looking” stress tests
South Caucasus 25 December 15:02
EU to facilitate visa regime for Kazakh citizens
Kazakhstan 25 December 12:56
Germany, Switzerland-top EU exporters to Iran
Business 23 December 17:24
Official: EU resolution is result of President Aliyev's correct foreign policy
Politics 23 December 12:35
President Aliyev receives Georgian vice prime minister (PHOTO)
Politics 23 December 12:18
Azerbaijanis once again chose Georgia for New Year holidays: AZTA
Society 22 December 20:59
PM Orban: Hungary will block any punitive EU action on Poland
World 22 December 11:53