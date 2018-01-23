US anti-tank Javelin missiles already in Georgia

The first stage of the transport of US anti-tank Javelin missiles to Georgia has been completed successfully, Georgia’s Minister of Defence Levan Izoria has announced, Agenda reports.

Izoria told the US Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly today that the missiles have been stored in a "safe place.”

"Very soon trainings will be launched for Georgian soldiers for them to learn how to use the systems,” the minister stated.

On November 21, 2017 the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced that it made a decision approving a possible foreign military sale to Georgia for Javelin Missiles and Command Launch Units for an estimated cost of $75 million.

However, it added that the sale would be possible to conclude only if backed by Congress.

After a month Congress consented to the sale.

Javelin uses automatic infrared guidance that allows the user to seek cover immediately after launch, as opposed to wired guided systems, where the user has to actively guide the weapon throughout the engagement.

The Javelin's high-explosive anti-tank warhead is capable of defeating modern tanks by attacking them from above, and is also useful against fortifications in a direct attack flight.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news