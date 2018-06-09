Georgian PM thanks US government for continuous support, looks forward for further cooperation

Prime Minister of Georgia Kvirikashvili has assessed the 140 million USD support of the US government, the second installment of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, as an important source for the development of Georgia’s economy, Agenda reports.

The projects and activities carried out by the Millenium Challenge Account in Georgia were discussed at a supervisory board meeting headed by PM Kvirikashvili yesterday.

The MCA develops several project in the country under the 140 million USD grant of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) including public schools rehabilitation, teachers professional development program, vocational education support program and San Diego State University baccalaureate programs being delivered in Georgia.

"The second installment is going to improve the lives of 1.7 million Georgian citizens as a result of an increase in education level and human capital development. The Georgian government praises possibilities of cooperation with US government to further develop the outcomes of the first and second installments,” Kvirikashvili said adding that talks about future cooperation under the third installment with the MCC have already started.

He said the Georgian government plans to carry out research to identify factors hindering economic growth in the country.

"As various international studies have proven, there is an inadequate workforce problem in Georgia, as well as the problem of limited access to capital and finances. So we offer to renew the process of research for finding the needed conclusions and arguments in order to ensure that the support of these important directions continues in Georgia”, PM kvirikashvili said.

As the Chargé d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood said at the supervisory board meeting PM Kvirikashvili plays an important role in the success of the MCC installments in Georgia. She has expressed gratitude towards the PM for his "strong and continuous leadership ensuring the money of American taxpayers that are invested in MCA Georgia are spent appropriately.”

"I have visited some of the rehabilitated schools out of 40 so far and the transformation is very impressive. Many motivated and smart students have started acquiring highly demanded skills during the last six months and almost 400 future leaders are studying STEM fields at SDSU in Georgia currently. All these results were made possible through our firm partnership”, Rood added.

She has expressed her hope that the US government’s support will increase Georgia’s stability and accelerate the country’s advancement on the way towards the Euro-Atlantic space.

