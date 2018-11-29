France, Ukraine, Lithuania congratulate Salome Zurabishvili on winning presidential elections

29 November 2018 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

France is ready to cooperate with Georgia’s newly elected president Salome Zurabishvili to strengthen relations between the two countries, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Agenda.ge reports.

France is ready to work with Madame Zurabishvili to further strengthen the excellent and old relationship between our two countries. The new president will be able to count on our determination to continue to act in favour of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders,” read the statement.

France extends its most sincere congratulations to her and wishes her every success in the performance of her duties”, read the statement.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite have also congratulated Zurabishvili on her election as President of Georgia. Both presidents have sent congratulatory messages via their official Twitter accounts.

