Opposition in Georgia continues to demand resignation of Minister of Internal Affairs

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Representatives of the Georgian opposition welcome the decision of the party in power to hold elections to the Georgian parliament in 2020 under the proportional system, but will seek from the authorities to fulfill all requirements, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

One of the leaders of the opposition party “European Georgia”, Elena Khoshtaria, noted that the protest actions in Tbilisi will continue.

For the fourth day in Tbilisi, protests are held with demands for the resignation of the Minister of the Interior and changes in the electoral system.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news