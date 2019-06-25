Protest actions at building of Parliament of Georgia to resume

25 June 2019 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The protest action at the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi will resume on June 25 at 19:00, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

According to the statement of organizers in case requirements imposed on the government are not met, the action will become more large-scale.

They said on June 25, protest actions will also be held in Batumi and Poti.

The protest action, which is held for the fifth day in front of the Parliament of Georgia, was held without incident.

Traffic has already been restored on Rustaveli Avenue.

