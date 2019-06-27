Tbilisi protests: detained get released, another rally held

27 June 2019 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

On June 26, the seventh protest rally was held in front of the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

The protesters were reportedly pleased that the earlier detained people got released.

On July 20 Georgia underwent a wave of protests in Tbilisi, following the visit of Russian delegation led by the deputy of the State Duma of Russia, a member of the Communist Party Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The authorities fulfilled the previous demands of the protesters - the resignation of the chairman of parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, holding of extraordinary parliamentary elections and the release of all those detained during the rally on June 20.

The protesters have the last main demand - the resignation of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Georgi Gakharia.

