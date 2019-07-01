Group of young people continue to protest in Georgia

1 July 2019 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

A group of young people continue to protest at the Sheraton Metechi Palace Hotel in Georgia, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

The protesters oppose the presentation of the initiative of the Georgian Dream political party regarding proportional elections for 2020 and say that the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Georgi Gakharia must resign first.

The rally participants insist that the authorities should start working on electoral amendments only after fulfilling their requirements.

Rallies on Rustaveli Avenue have been going on for more than ten days.

On June 20 Georgia underwent a wave of protests in Tbilisi, following the visit of Russian delegation led by the member of the State Duma of Russia, a member of the Communist Party Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

