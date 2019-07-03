Protest actions continue in Georgia

3 July 2019 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Protest marches were held in Georgian Zugdidi and Batumi cities with the participation of representatives of the National Movement party and their supporters, Trend reports on July 3 with reference to apsny.ge.

Once again, the protesters marched under the slogans of resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia.

The organizers of the rally stated that a protest action will be held again in front of the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi this evening. The demand for the resignation of the minister remains unchanged, and the protest will continue, they say.

Rallies in Georgia have been going on for more than twelve days.

On June 20, Georgia underwent a wave of protests in Tbilisi, following the visit of Russian delegation led by the member of the State Duma of Russia, a member of the Communist Party Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

