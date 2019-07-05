Protests continue in Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Members of the National Movement Party and their supporters held an action-performance in Tbilisi, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

The action participants continue to demand the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia.

They sat down on the overpass on Heroes' Square, holding posters against Georgi Gakharia and shouting demands for his resignation.

According to the members of the National Movement Party, the actions will continue permanently until their demands are met and Georgi Gakharia resigns.

Rallies in Georgia have been going on for more two weeks.

On June 20, Georgia underwent a wave of protests in Tbilisi, following the visit of Russian delegation led by the member of the State Duma of Russia, a member of the Communist Party Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

