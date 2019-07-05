Protests continue in Georgia

5 July 2019 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Members of the National Movement Party and their supporters held an action-performance in Tbilisi, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

The action participants continue to demand the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia.

They sat down on the overpass on Heroes' Square, holding posters against Georgi Gakharia and shouting demands for his resignation.

According to the members of the National Movement Party, the actions will continue permanently until their demands are met and Georgi Gakharia resigns.

Rallies in Georgia have been going on for more two weeks.

On June 20, Georgia underwent a wave of protests in Tbilisi, following the visit of Russian delegation led by the member of the State Duma of Russia, a member of the Communist Party Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgian Bank becomes principal shareholder of platform for online ticket purchase
Economy 17:12
Sectors of Georgian economy with highest GDP growth revealed
Economy 15:41
Georgia increases profits from export of wine
Economy 12:54
Turkish brand to build textile factory in Georgia
Economy 12:05
Georgia announces volume of investments received from Italy
Economy 4 July 18:23
Georgia, Serbia define main directions of trade, economic co-op
Economy 4 July 16:47
Latest
Tunisian PM bans face veils in public institutions after bombing
Arab World 17:51
Kazakhstan's region to renew agricultural machinery
Economy 17:38
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan increase trade by more than 20%
Economy 17:30
Seeking reset with journalists, Macron keeps press room inside Elysee
Other News 17:27
First nomination included in World Heritage List at UNESCO session in Baku
Society 17:26
Turkey-US trade turnover exceeds $1B in May
Economy 17:18
Georgian Bank becomes principal shareholder of platform for online ticket purchase
Economy 17:12
EBRD's investments in renewables of Kazakhstan exceed $370M
Economy 17:04
Azerbaijani bank increases net profit almost 43 times
Economy 17:00