Zourabichvili: Georgia-Azerbaijan relations in port industry open way for future dev’t of two countries

28 January 2020 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Close relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan in the port industry create an opportunity for the future development of the two countries, said President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili.

Zourabichvili made the remark during the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) winter session in Strasbourg, France, Trend reports.

According to her, Georgia and Azerbaijan are also connected by port complex.

As Zourabichvili noted, today the EU is implementing extremely important projects in the field of transport and communications and the priority for Georgia and Azerbaijan is the development of transport infrastructure facilities that will ensure the linkage of transport arteries.

“These projects include the transport corridor of Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRASECA) and gas pipelines that have huge potential. It’s very important to maximize this potential,” said Georgia's president.

She also noted that the reforms carried out in Georgia and Azerbaijan in the field of electoral law and the protection of human rights are an essential element in ensuring stability in this region, which is crucial for the EU.

The PACE winter session will continue until January 31.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan temporarily bans import of some products from China
Society 18:13
Azerbaijan-initiated ASAN service centers to open in some countries this year
Business 18:03
Azerbaijan discloses number of visas issued via ASAN Visa system
Society 17:36
Azerbaijan releases oil production forecast on Muradkhanli, Jafarli, Zardab fields
Oil&Gas 16:59
Azerbaijan to begin production of seeds resistant to viruses, drought, diseases (Interview)
Business 16:42
Over half of oil imports to Ukraine accounts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:35
Latest
Kazakhstan prepares investment proposals to deepen co-op with UAE
Oil&Gas 18:24
Iran's NIDC to buy spare parts for triplex mud pumps via tender
Business 18:24
New companies to be established in Iran's Semnan province
Business 18:23
Important structural changes made in Azerbaijani Central Bank
Finance 18:13
Azerbaijan temporarily bans import of some products from China
Society 18:13
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy wire rope
Tenders 18:12
Russia's Astrakhan pins high hopes to boost co-op with Turkmenistan
Business 18:12
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy spare parts for mud pumps
Business 18:10
China, Uzbekistan discuss expansion of co-op
Business 18:08