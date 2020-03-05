Georgia confirms 4th case of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

Georgia has confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The infected individual is a citizen of Georgia who came to the country from Italy on March 1, head of the National Disease Control Center Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

He noted that 20 individuals have already been identified who had contact with the infected individual.

Gamkrelidze said that the individual came to Georgia without symptoms.

"The recent case is more complicated and needs more attention of doctors than the other three cases,” Gamkrelidze said.

He urged Georgian citizens who travelled to Italy to stick to all mandatory regulations and show high responsibility to avoid the spread of the respiratory infection in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

