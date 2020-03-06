Georgia confirms 9 cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has confirmed nine cases of the COVID-19, Trend reports via stopcov.ge, a website created by Georgian government to update the public about coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 162 individuals are under quarantine in Georgia currently, while 45 others are in hospitals under observation.

Georgia has warned its citizens in Italy, especially those in Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and the Lazio regions to avoid public places and observe hygienic practices as Italy faces the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

