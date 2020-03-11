Coronavirus cases jump to 23 in Georgia

Georgia has confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus infection bringing the total number in the country to 23, the information has been published on the government’s webpage stopcov.ge, Trend reports citing Georgian Journal.

Reportedly, there are 126 people under quarantine and 46 - under surveillance in hospitals.

Due to spread of the virus, the President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, in coordination with other branches of government, canceled her planned visits to Bulgaria, Ukraine and Belgium, the Administration of the President of Georgia said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"Before making it public, our partners had been informed about this decision of the President," it said.



