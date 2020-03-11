Georgia evacuates 156 citizens from Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Georgia has evacuated 156 citizens from Italy via a charter flight by Georgian Airways as the Italian government has placed the entire country under lockdown due to the coronavirus, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, two planes of the Georgian Airways have landed at Tbilisi International Airport bringing the Georgian citizens back home from Rome.

After thermal screening, the passengers will be placed in quarantine for 14 days. However, reportedly none of them has the symptoms of COVID-19.

As of today, Georgia has 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

