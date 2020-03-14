Number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, which increased the total number of infected individuals to 30, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The updated data is available at the new webpage www.stopcov.ge, launched by the Government of Georgia, which aims to inform the population of the overall epidemiological situation in the country amid the new coronavirus outbreak in the world.

Earlier, Medical director of Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital Marina Ezugbaia announced that the first individual, who tested positive for COVID-19 back on February 26 after returning from Iran, has tested negative. However, Ezugbaia noted that he will be considered healthy only in case this individual again tests negative for the new China-born coronavirus in 24 hours.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356