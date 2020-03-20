Coronavirus infection cases up in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The number of people infected with coronavirus has increased to 43 in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The updated data is available on stopcov.ge/en, launched by the government of Georgia, which aims to inform the population of the situation in the country amid the new coronavirus outbreak in the world.

According to the website, three new cases of coronavirus were added today with one patient fully recovered and discharged from hospital. The 1 575 people remain in quarantine.

The first case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Georgia on February 26.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which remain the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing.