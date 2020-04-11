Georgian, NATO vessels conduct joint naval exercise training

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The vessels of the Georgia’s Border Police and the ships of Standing NATO Maritime Group TWO (SNMG2) have conducted joint naval exercise training in the Black Sea, Trend reports via the Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) Border Police.

As the MIA Border Police reported, the exercise training was held as part of the SNMG2 port visit to Georgia.

Georgian Coast Guard vessels “Ochamchire” and “Dioskuria” and the Italian flagship ITS VIRGINIO FASAN, Canadian HMCS FREDERICTON, Bulgarian BGS VERNI, Romanian ROS REGINA MARIA and the Turkish TCG SALIHREIS participated in the joint naval exercise training.

The aim is to enhance interoperability between the Georgia and NATO.

MIA Border Police said that the visit was held in line with the recommendations from the World Health Organization and the National Center for Disease Control.

In order to prevent the possible spread of the COVID-19 all public and cultural events within the visit have been cancelled. The meetings were held through video teleconferencing (VTC) and the combined exercises only included ship maneuvers without crew interactions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356