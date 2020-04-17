Germany provides protective gear to Georgia to fight COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The German development agency (GIZ) has provided 100,000 face masks and 2,000 liters of hand sanitizing liquid to the Georgian Ministry of Health to help handle the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"This support not only enables us to effectively cope with the virus, but it also assures our citizens that we are not left alone in these challenging times and can rely on our international partners. The donated items will be distributed in the Georgian regions to assist local administrations and medical staff in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic", said deputy minister Mzia Giorgobiani of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia.

Meanwhile, last week the government of Poland has donated over 500 liters of disinfectant, 22 units of spraying equipment and three heating devices for field tents to the Emergency Management Service of Georgia to help the country fight the spread of coronavirus.

As of now, Georgia has confirmed a total of 370 cases of COVID-19 since February 28, including 77 recoveries and three deaths.

Starting from April 17, it is mandatory to wear face masks at all closed public spaces. Otherwise, the relevant legal entities will be fined for violation of the state of emergency regulations.

During ten days from April 17, restrictions also are imposed on visiting cemeteries in all cities throughout the country.