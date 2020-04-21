Number of COVID-19 cases increases in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

The number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 408, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to the latest figures, 95 patients fully recovered and four persons died.

Currently, 4,779 people remain under quarantine and 561 persons – in inpatient care. Three Georgian citizens are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 10 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

