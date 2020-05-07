Georgian doctors use plasma treatment to cure COVID-19 patient

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian doctors have used plasmapheresis, a method of treating blood plasma, to cure a COVID-19 patient who was in critical condition, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases Tengiz Tsertsvadze said that the method has been applied in the country for the first time and it is likely that plasmapheresis will work for other COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition.

On April 10, 2020, the US allowed the use of this method of treatment for COVID-19 patients over 18.

Tsertsvadze said that Georgia used the method for a 60-year-old patient who was hospitalized on April 1.

He stated that the health condition of the patient was worsening and the plasma exchange method was used on April 13 to save him.

"We removed about two liters of plasma from his body and replaced it with new plasma and the necessary amount of albumin,” Tsertsvadze said.

He stated that since the condition of the patient began to improve, and the procedure was carried out again on April 18.

Tsertsvadze said that the patient recovered on April 26.

In the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has increased by five, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 615. The number of patients who have recovered from the illness reached 275. Nine coronavirus-infected people died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356