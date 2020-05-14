WHO program director praises Georgia's public health tradition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

World Health Organisation (WHO) program director Michael Ryan gave high marks to Georgia's ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He noted the country's very strong tradition in public health as an element in its success during a media briefing.

"Georgia has been in a very flat curve over the last couple of weeks and has kept cases down to under 650. I think there's only been a six percent increase in cases in last week, so Georgia itself is doing well," WHO program director said.

Ryan detailed the need and mandate for the WHO to issue global guidelines that could then be adapted to national level, before also touching on Georgia's example.

"I think Georgia also has very strong and proud tradition in public health and science, and I'm sure, given the way the data looks that Georgia will pull through," Michael Ryan said.

The official said the country was doing well in its COVID-19 response, citing recent figures tracking the pandemic, and expressed his respect for tradition of public health and science in the country.

