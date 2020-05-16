6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Six new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected people to 677, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.

According to the latest figures, the number of recovered patients reached 419. Twelve people died from the virus.

Currently, 3,873 people remain under quarantine, 393 persons – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.