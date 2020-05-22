Number of coronavirus cases increases in Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22
By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:
Two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected to 723, said National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.
According to the latest figures, 495 patients have recovered from the novel virus so far. Twelve patients died.
Currently, 3,614 people remain under quarantine, and 316 persons are under medical supervision.
Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.
Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 23 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
---
