Georgia appoints new ambassador to Austria

Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, who previously served as Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality of Georgia, has been appointed the country’s new ambassador to Austria, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

She was the Minister for Reconciliation and Civil Equality since August 2016, and occupied the position of the first deputy minister of the same state agency before that.

From January 2012 through October 2012, Tsikhelashvili served as the elected chairwoman of the National Platform of Georgia within the Civil Society Forum of Eastern Partnership. She chaired the second working group of Geneva International Discussions for the last three and a half years.

In 2006-2012, Tsikhelashvili worked as the director of the Liberal Academy of Tbilisi.

At various times, she worked as a consultant to the Friedrich Neumann Foundation in Georgia, as an analyst at the European Stability Initiative (ESI), and a researcher-assistant at the Political and Defense Division of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

