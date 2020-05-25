Georgia's COVID-19 cases climb to 731

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

One new case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been detected in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected to 731, said National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

According to the latest figures, 526 patients have recovered from the novel virus so far, while 12 patients died.

Currently, 3,076 people remain under quarantine, and 326 are under medical observation.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

