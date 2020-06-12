COVID-19 cases reach 843 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Georgia reported six more new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected persons to 843, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the number of recovered patients has reached 697, while 13 patients died from the virus.

Currently, 3,026 people remain under quarantine, and 297 persons – in patient care.

The first coronavirus infection case in Georgia was confirmed on February 26, 2020. On March 21, a state of emergency was declared in Georgia, and on March 31, a general quarantine regime was introduced in the country.

Municipal transport, recreation zones, restaurants are under strict control to avoid more COVID-19 cases in the country. Government and epidemiologists have once more urged people to stick to the recommendations despite the fact some restrictions have been lifted in the country.

Head of Georgia’s National Disease Control Center Amiran Gamkrelidze called on people to maintain social distancing, use face masks indoors and in public transport, observe the rules of personal and public hygiene, work remotely and avoid public gatherings.

