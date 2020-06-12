Minister: Georgia remains worthy, strategic partner of NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Georgia is a worthy, strategic partner of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), said Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

With the tireless efforts of Georgian soldiers, Georgia, as a reliable partner, has made a significant contribution to the Euro-Atlantic security, Gharibashvili added.

"It is a great merit of our soldiers that Georgia contributes significantly to strengthening the security of the Euro-Atlantic space”, minister said.

According to him, Georgia continues to fulfill its obligations and observe the recommendations of NATO according to the principle “More NATO in Georgia and more Georgia in NATO.”

Relations between NATO and Georgia date back to 1992 when Georgia joined the North-Atlantic Cooperation Council (NACC). The latter was replaced by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC) in 1997 as a forum for discussions between NATO and partners.

In 1994, Georgia joined the NATO Partnership for Peace (PfP) program and since 1996, the country has been actively participating in training and exercises within program.

