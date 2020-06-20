Georgia's COVID-19 cases stand at 896, of which 741 recovered
896 cases of coronavirus recorded in Georgia so far. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients stands at 741, according to stopcov.ge, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.
Three Georgian citizens have been brought from abroad for medical treatment. 14 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.
Currently, 2891 people remain under quarantine, and 256 under medical supervision.
Latest
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president: Media plays great role in fighting COVID-19, especially in educating people (PHOTO)
Ambassador: Latvia interested in attracting investments from Azerbaijan in transport, logistics sector