Georgian parliament approves anti-crisis budget

With 84 votes for, Georgian parliament has approved the anti-crisis budget during the plenary sitting. The parliamentary opposition did not attend the sitting, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.

Based on the anti-crisis budgetary project, the Georgian government will spend about 16 billion GEL for reduction of social and economic shocks caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the government will spend the financial resource in the amount of 3 billion and 4 million GEL in 18 directions that envisages financial aid of socially vulnerable people and those who were left without income, in subsidizing communal service fees, promotion of business, etc.

At the decision of the government, current and capital expenditures will be reduced by 600 million GEL. The economic growth till the end of the year is expected to be -4%.