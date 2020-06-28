One more patient infected with COVID-19 died in Georgia

The 15th patient infected with COVID-19 died in Georgia. The 82-year-old man was treated in the Mtskheta Medical Center, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.

According to doctors, the deceased had concomitant diseases.

“The patient died yesterday at 00:40. He was a critically ill, 82 years old, who had many concomitant diseases. The condition of the other patients is stable, but we also have another critically ill person who remains in the intensive care unit, ” – the clinic reports.

The Center for Disease Control and Public Health confirms the information. According to Center, the 82-year-old man is a citizen of Georgia, who came to Georgia from one of the neighboring countries.