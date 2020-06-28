Georgian Special Operations Forces conduct training with American partners

A joint exercise-raid of the Special Operations Forces of the Georgian Defense Forces and the US Special Forces was held at the facility, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, the purpose of the exercise is to establish resistance forces and improve the tactics of small subdivisions.

“The military servicemen of the Special Operations Forces of the Georgian Defense Forces carried out operations to attack, search and destroy the facility. The exercise was attended by the acting Commander of the Defence Forces Major-General Giorgi Matiashvili, Logistics Commander Brigadier General Ioseb Loladze, Chiefs of Special Operations Forces and U.S. Embassy Master Sergeant Greg Angel” – reads the information released by Ministry of Defence of Georgia.