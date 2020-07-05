Hungarian Foreign Minister will visit Georgia tomorrow

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto will visit Grotgia tomorrow, on July 6, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Szijjarto will be the first foreign official to visit Georgia after the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his visit Szijjarto will hold meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, as well as the ministers of foreign affairs, economy, regional developments and education.

After the meeting with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani, the two FMs will make a joint statement.

FM Szijjarto will also visit the Georgian Orthodox Patriarch Ilia II.

