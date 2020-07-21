Sea Breeze 2020 begins in the Black Sea

Sea Breeze 2020 military exercise has begun in the Black Sea in proximity to Odessa, Ukraine. Georgian soldiers are also participating in the exercise, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.

The American ship USS Porter entered the city aquatorium on July 19. The military exercise aims at strengthening the regional security.

The 27 military ships, 19 planes and about 2000 military servicemen from Ukraine, Georgia and 7 member countries of NATO – US, Bulgaria, Turkey, Romania, France, Spain and Norway – take part in Sea Breeze 2020.