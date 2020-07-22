Georgia reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 24 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected persons to 1,073, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Four more patients recovered from the novel virus in the latest 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 907.

The 16 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 5,692 people remain under quarantine and 275 persons are under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.