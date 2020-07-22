Georgia reports 24 new COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia reported 24 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected persons to 1,073, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Four more patients recovered from the novel virus in the latest 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 907.
The 16 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.
Currently, 5,692 people remain under quarantine and 275 persons are under medical observation.
Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356