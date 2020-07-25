Georgia reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia reported 13 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected persons to 1117, Trend reports via the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health.
Five more patients recovered from the novel virus in the latest 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 917.
Sixteen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.
Currently, 6,183 people remain under quarantine.
Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356