Georgia reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 13 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected persons to 1117, Trend reports via the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health.

Five more patients recovered from the novel virus in the latest 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 917.

Sixteen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 6,183 people remain under quarantine.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.