Kelly Degnan: Electoral reforms adopted, but they need to be implemented now

Degnan notes that the upcoming parliamentary elections will be very important for Georgia.

“This is a very important election for Georgia. As we mentioned many times, great attention is paid to how elections are conducted to determine that they are free, fair and transparent.

Electoral reforms have been adopted, but they need to be implemented now. People should vote freely, without intimidation. I sincerely hope this will be an improved election compared to the previous one,” – Kelly Degnan said.