Georgia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 11 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Aug.27, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,447, Trend reports via the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health.

Forty patients recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients stands at 1190.

The 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 6,010 people are under quarantine and 252 persons under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

